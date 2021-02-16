Crust Price Hits $13.52 on Exchanges (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Crust has a market capitalization of $21.93 million and $3.84 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crust has traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crust coin can now be bought for approximately $13.52 or 0.00027684 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000461 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 1,007.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008522 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 192.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,622,908 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

Buying and Selling Crust

Crust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.