Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.98 Billion

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0853 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $1.98 billion and approximately $111.41 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00065569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $445.12 or 0.00907197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00049464 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,511.47 or 0.05118592 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00024636 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00017479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00033054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,195,433,789 coins. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

