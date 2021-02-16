Crypto Sports (CSPN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $346,932.25

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $346,932.25 and $1,139.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 137.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

