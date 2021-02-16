Cryptopay (CPAY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $35.00

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. In the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptopay has a market cap of $2.74 million and $35.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00064891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $440.35 or 0.00897260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00049123 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.72 or 0.05142320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00024507 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00017158 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00033458 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,374,231 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

