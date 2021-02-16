CryptoPing (PING) 1-Day Volume Hits $9,696.00

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $9,696.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptoPing has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00063523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.82 or 0.00260432 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00081057 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00070747 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00083447 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.76 or 0.00430130 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.30 or 0.00184584 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

