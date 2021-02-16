CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the January 14th total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCLP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth $76,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CSI Compressco by 35.5% during the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 993,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 260,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

CCLP stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88. The company has a market capitalization of $85.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is currently -10.00%.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

