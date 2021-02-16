CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Sets New 1-Year High at $130.12

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $130.12 and last traded at $130.12, with a volume of 222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.22.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Monday, February 8th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 0.85.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.24. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $229,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 2,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 23,064 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

