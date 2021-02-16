Cube (AUTO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $28.00

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last week, Cube has traded 42.6% higher against the dollar. One Cube token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Cube has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $28.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00065814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $437.36 or 0.00901556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00049221 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,498.39 or 0.05150118 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00024634 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00016761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00033014 BTC.

About Cube

AUTO is a token. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cube is cubeint.io . Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel

Buying and Selling Cube

Cube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

