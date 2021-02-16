CUDOS (CUDOS) Price Up 47.2% Over Last Week

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last seven days, CUDOS has traded up 47.2% against the US dollar. One CUDOS token can now be bought for $0.0682 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CUDOS has a total market capitalization of $15.19 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00060836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.65 or 0.00263523 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00082921 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00074178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00086358 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.39 or 0.00412515 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00187080 BTC.

CUDOS Token Profile

CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,813,589 tokens. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

CUDOS Token Trading

CUDOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

