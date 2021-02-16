Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,918 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,206 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 43,040 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $3,964,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,035,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $100.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $100.87.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

CFR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Compass Point downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

