Cullinan Management (NASDAQ:CGEM) Trading Up 6.3%

Cullinan Management, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) shares were up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.76 and last traded at $42.53. Approximately 185,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 214,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CGEM shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Management in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Management in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Cullinan Management Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Oncology, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

