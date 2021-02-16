Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 510,600 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the January 14th total of 649,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,991,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. Curaleaf has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CURLF shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Curaleaf to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Curaleaf from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Curaleaf in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “sell” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.