Curio Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.73 Million (CUR)

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Curio has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $97,899.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curio token can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Curio has traded 99.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Curio alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00064568 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $432.54 or 0.00887929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00048411 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,451.61 or 0.05032668 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00024658 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00016622 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00032616 BTC.

Curio Profile

Curio (CRYPTO:CUR) is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com . The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com

Buying and Selling Curio

Curio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.