CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.06% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CuriosityStream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.
Shares of CURI opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $21.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.
CuriosityStream Company Profile
CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.
