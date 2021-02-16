CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Shares Up 5.2%

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)’s share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.14 and last traded at $19.67. 1,785,022 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,615,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CURI. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27.

In related news, Director John S. Hendricks purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $234,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 676,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,084,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John S. Hendricks purchased 11,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,156.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 743,473 shares in the company, valued at $6,691,257. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 110,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,381 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

