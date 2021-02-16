CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the January 14th total of 764,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $638.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09. CURO Group has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. Analysts anticipate that CURO Group will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

In other CURO Group news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 11,689 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $94,330.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,389.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,015,992 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $31,550,274.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,153,296 shares of company stock worth $32,974,976. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CURO Group by 306.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CURO Group by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in CURO Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CURO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in CURO Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

