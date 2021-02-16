Curve DAO Token (CRV) Trading Down 18.3% This Week

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $588.21 million and approximately $269.45 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for $2.63 or 0.00005426 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00064871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $432.75 or 0.00891182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006856 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00048410 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.51 or 0.05062949 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00024574 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00016850 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00033814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,432,770,877 coins and its circulating supply is 223,240,018 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

Curve DAO Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

