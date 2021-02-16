Cushing Utility & MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:XLUY) Shares Down 0%

Cushing Utility & MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:XLUY)’s stock price traded down 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.98 and last traded at $25.99. 700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.99.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Cushing Utility & MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushing Utility & MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.