CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Price Tops $0.0000

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded down 93.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded 51.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a market cap of $28,309.80 and $43.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.63 or 0.00415299 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork (CRYPTO:CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

