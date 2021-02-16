Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, VP Steven Issa sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $42,228.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $37,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,088 shares of company stock worth $215,385 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

