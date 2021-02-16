Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.43

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.43 and last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

CUBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $146.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.69 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $117,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $37,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,088 shares of company stock valued at $215,385. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,166,000 after buying an additional 133,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 26,995 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 331,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 72,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

