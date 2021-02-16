CUTcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $303.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar. One CUTcoin token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $13.01 million and approximately $303.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00041018 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.64 or 0.00276398 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002251 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012297 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00012749 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 133,193,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,193,473 tokens. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.