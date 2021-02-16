cVault.finance (CORE) Price Hits $5,023.19 on Major Exchanges

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $50.23 million and $684,869.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for about $5,023.19 or 0.10174760 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00060907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.85 or 0.00263010 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00083032 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00073521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00085383 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $208.98 or 0.00423304 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00185007 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

cVault.finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.