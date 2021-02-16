CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Shares Gap Down to $6.80

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.80, but opened at $6.29. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 3,371 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVD Equipment stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 0.20% of CVD Equipment as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

