CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Short Interest Down 26.4% in January

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the January 14th total of 2,420,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 626,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

CVI traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,525. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CVR Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet cut CVR Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 29.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 31.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

