CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Trading 7.7% Higher

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)’s share price traded up 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.37 and last traded at $21.12. 767,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 600,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CVR Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CVR Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 71.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 74,127 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 29.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 144.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 66,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 39,276 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in CVR Energy by 105.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period.

About CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

