CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Trading 7.7% Higher

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)’s share price traded up 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.37 and last traded at $21.12. 767,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 600,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CVR Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CVR Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.05.
About CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)
CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.
