CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.39-7.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.54.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CVS Health stock opened at $74.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.98 and its 200 day moving average is $65.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

