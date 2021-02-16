CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in CyberArk Software by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 108,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,520,000 after purchasing an additional 36,840 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in CyberArk Software by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in CyberArk Software by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CyberArk Software by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $162.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $169.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,325.76 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.15 million. Equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.07.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

