CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) traded down 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $151.34 and last traded at $151.84. 866,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 633,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.78.
Several research firms have recently commented on CYBR. DA Davidson raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.07.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,169.45 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.11 and its 200 day moving average is $123.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 44.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,805,000 after purchasing an additional 802,839 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,980,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at about $16,035,000. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 495,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,081,000 after acquiring an additional 141,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
CyberArk Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYBR)
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
