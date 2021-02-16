CyberMiles (CMT) Trading Up 58.4% This Week

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $14.44 million and $6.38 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded 58.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $210.68 or 0.00426737 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,204.88 or 0.99667365 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00041377 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00050615 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00094395 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001361 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CyberMiles Coin Trading

CyberMiles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

