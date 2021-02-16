Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Trading Up 6.5%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s stock price was up 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 409,260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,117,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.20.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

In other Cyclerion Therapeutics news, insider Mark G. Currie sold 20,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $60,522.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,460.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 46.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 11,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of various treatments for serious and orphan diseases. Its product candidates include Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and IW-6463, an orally administered central nervous system (CNS)-penetrant sGC stimulator, which is in Phase I trials for neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.