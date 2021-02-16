Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Trading Up 6.5%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s stock price was up 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 409,260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,117,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.20.
In other Cyclerion Therapeutics news, insider Mark G. Currie sold 20,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $60,522.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,460.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.
About Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN)
Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of various treatments for serious and orphan diseases. Its product candidates include Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and IW-6463, an orally administered central nervous system (CNS)-penetrant sGC stimulator, which is in Phase I trials for neurodegenerative diseases.
Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.