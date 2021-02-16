Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) were up 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 130,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 130,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CELP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 million, a P/E ratio of -47.85 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

