CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) Trading 8.1% Higher

CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) shares traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.34. 7,340,482 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 212% from the average session volume of 2,351,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10.

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter. CYREN had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 79.16%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CYREN stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 826,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.36% of CYREN worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

