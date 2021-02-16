Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) were down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.57 and last traded at $20.90. Approximately 977,575 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 788,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director L Patrick Gage sold 7,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $162,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 489,712 shares of company stock worth $8,928,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

