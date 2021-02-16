Dai (DAI) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. During the last week, Dai has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $2.08 billion and $258.41 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00064697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.50 or 0.00897988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00049396 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.03 or 0.05145914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00024393 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00017209 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00033272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00042906 BTC.

Dai Profile

DAI is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 2,073,650,498 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,073,650,473 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dai

