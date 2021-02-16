Dai Trading Up 0% This Week (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Dai has a total market cap of $2.08 billion and approximately $259.15 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Dai token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00061053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $409.17 or 0.00824546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00045782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,407.05 or 0.04850661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00023841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00015340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00041408 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 2,073,650,498 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,073,650,473 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

