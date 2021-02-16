Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,909 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.32.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $74.95 on Tuesday. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

