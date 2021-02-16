Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 3,124 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PRU shares. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.85.

PRU stock opened at $80.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $95.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.72 and a 200-day moving average of $72.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

In other news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

