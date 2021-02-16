Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 7,640 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Liberty Global by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33,941 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Liberty Global by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Liberty Global by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Liberty Global by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 165,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 70,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LBTYA. Berenberg Bank upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.34. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $26.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89.

Liberty Global declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Liberty Global news, Director John C. Malone sold 155,178 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $3,455,814.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,820,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,944.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 27,746 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $633,441.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,092.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,801 shares of company stock worth $4,933,534 in the last ninety days. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.