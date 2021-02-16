Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,657,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,583,000 after buying an additional 1,152,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,095,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 565.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 863,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,988,000 after buying an additional 733,495 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 706,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,698,000 after buying an additional 84,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 485,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,754,000 after buying an additional 86,611 shares during the period. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $56.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average is $41.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 91.40, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $452.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.70 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

