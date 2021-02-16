Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total value of $135,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $168,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,436 shares of company stock worth $1,646,174 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $96.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

