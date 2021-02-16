Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in VeriSign by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,893,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $592,697,000 after buying an additional 40,640 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in VeriSign by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,790,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $387,539,000 after buying an additional 106,160 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 64.3% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,291,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $264,467,000 after purchasing an additional 505,448 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 78.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,078,000 after purchasing an additional 378,516 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 718,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,228,000 after purchasing an additional 46,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.47, for a total transaction of $124,114.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,052,634.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.84, for a total transaction of $1,211,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,417,399.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,291 shares of company stock valued at $7,071,893. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VeriSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

VRSN stock opened at $202.39 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.77 and a 1 year high of $221.30. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.33 and a 200 day moving average of $204.12.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.