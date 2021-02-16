Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 5,400 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 32.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAG. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

Shares of STAG opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $34.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.80%.

In other news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

