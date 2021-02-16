Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 5,750 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

ADM stock opened at $55.72 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $55.77. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average is $48.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

