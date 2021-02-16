Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in National Instruments by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 22,184 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in National Instruments by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,397,000 after purchasing an additional 548,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 61,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $47,256.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,441.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

