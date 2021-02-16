Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,301 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Flex by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 43.7% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 722,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 219,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex stock opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $472,899.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 21,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $362,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,744 shares of company stock worth $2,485,043. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.