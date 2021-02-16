Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 172.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 317.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 768,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,137,000 after acquiring an additional 584,568 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $67,487,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,431,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,949,000 after acquiring an additional 446,658 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 230.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 344,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,534,000 after acquiring an additional 240,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 306.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,822,000 after acquiring an additional 195,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.20.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $148.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $156.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.20.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

