Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.43 Million Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock opened at $292.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.98. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $382,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total value of $12,558,878.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,440,874.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 98,994 shares of company stock worth $32,723,497. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

W has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.84.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

