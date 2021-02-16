Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in RingCentral by 693.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after buying an additional 364,681 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,739,000 after buying an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,402,116,000 after buying an additional 163,060 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,149,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 161,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after buying an additional 103,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 53,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total value of $15,948,278.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,595 shares in the company, valued at $63,548,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.52, for a total value of $944,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,354 shares of company stock valued at $67,571,975 in the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RNG opened at $443.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.08. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of -360.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.85 and a 12 month high of $446.18.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RingCentral from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.30.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

