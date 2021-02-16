Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 96.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director David M. Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.18, for a total transaction of $70,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.23, for a total value of $136,054.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,954,992.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,243 shares of company stock worth $1,740,530. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $286.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -409.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 14.34, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.90 and a 1-year high of $307.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.15 and its 200-day moving average is $268.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

MLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock.

Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

